The Ministry of Health confirms the overnight death of Case #23, an eighty (80) year old male patient hospitalized in Grand Bahama, previously confirmed to have COVID-19 with no direct links to other cases. Investigations are being conducted into the details of this unfortunate death.

The Ministry of Health also confirms today (April 4th, 2020) that there are four (4) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to twenty-eight (28). In country there have been five (5) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, twenty-two (22) confirmed cases in New Providence and one (1) confirmed case from the island of Bimini.

The newly confirmed cases are as follows:

-Case #25 is a fifty-seven (57) year old female, a resident of New Providence with no history of travel and a direct link to Case #22. This case is in isolation at home.

-Case #26 is a seventy-seven (77) year old female, a resident of New Providence with no history of travel and a direct link to Case #22. This case is also in isolation at home.

-Case #27 is a forty-eight (48) year old male, a resident of New Providence, with no history of travel and no direct links. This case is hospitalized and very ill;

-Case #28 is a fifty-one (51) year old female, a resident of New Providence, with no history of travel and no direct links. This patient is hospitalized and remains in stable condition.

Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other twenty (20) COVID-19 positive cases.

Members of the public are again reminded to follow the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Order announced by Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Dr. Hubert Minnis to reduce the spread of the virus, including physical distancing.

Source:

Government of The Bahamas

Ministry of Health