Eleuthera police reported the island’s 4th traffic fatality on Friday evening, April 4th, 2025.

The accident, which involved two vehicles, according to police, took place near the Glass Window Bridge at around 8:25 p.m. on Friday.

One male victim was reported to have been deceased at the site of the accident.

The identity of the deceased man was not made known, however, he was referred to as a local resident of the North Eleuthera area.

At the time of this report, authorities had not confirmed the total number of people involved in the incident, or the makes and models of the two vehicles involved.

Police are actively investigating this latest traffic fatality.