A notice was released by the Administrator’s Office in Governor’s Harbour on March 14th, inviting the public to a townhall meeting scheduled for April 8th.

The release began: “Residents of the Governor’s Harbour Township are advised that there will be a Townhall Meeting at the Emily G. Petty Primary School on April 8th, 2025 at 6:30 p.m.”

It continued, “Items on the agenda include:

1. Financial Report

2. Upcoming Community Initiatives, Projects and Events

3. Cleanup Campaign

4. Questions & Answers

“The public’s attendance at this meeting will assist with the continued success of the Governor’s Harbour Township,” concluded the notice, which was signed by Ms. Rochelle Anderson – Family Island Administrator for Central Eleuthera.