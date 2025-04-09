A notice was released by the Administrator’s Office in Governor’s Harbour on March 14th, inviting the public to a townhall meeting scheduled for April 8th.
The release began: “Residents of the Governor’s Harbour Township are advised that there will be a Townhall Meeting at the Emily G. Petty Primary School on April 8th, 2025 at 6:30 p.m.”
It continued, “Items on the agenda include:
1. Financial Report
2. Upcoming Community Initiatives, Projects and Events
3. Cleanup Campaign
4. Questions & Answers
“The public’s attendance at this meeting will assist with the continued success of the Governor’s Harbour Township,” concluded the notice, which was signed by Ms. Rochelle Anderson – Family Island Administrator for Central Eleuthera.