An investigation is underway into a fatal traffic accident that occurred in Upper Bogue on Friday, February 7th, 2025.

Police received reports of the incident around 6:45 p.m. on Friday evening and responded to the scene. On arrival, officers observed a gold Nissan Bluebird vehicle with extensive damage which had collided with a building.

The male driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Investigations are ongoing, say police.

This road traffic fatality is Eleuthera’s second in as many months, following the January 9th, 2025, fatal accident in Tarpum Bay, which also involved a sole male occupant, driving a white Nissan Bluebird vehicle – which was found overturned off of the main highway.

Source: RBPF