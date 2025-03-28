On Wednesday morning, March 19th, 2025, at around 11 a.m., officers from the Governor’s Harbour police station received information that a body had been seen in the area of the Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) facility in Governor’s Harbour.

Officers responded, and on their arrival, they discovered the lifeless body of a man. According to reports, the body of the man was badly decomposed.

Police said that foul play is not immediately suspected. The attending medical doctor on the scene, after examining the body, requested an autopsy, to determine the cause of death.

The identity, age and address of the man found are unknown to police at this time. Police informed that there are no open cases of missing persons on the island. Investigations into this matter, said police will continue, to shed light on the identity of the man found on Wednesday morning, and the circumstances of his death.