Doctors Hospital Health System (DHHS), on Friday afternoon, March 7th, 2025, confirmed the hospital had taken quick action after receiving an unsubstantiated bomb threat earlier the same day, saying, “Acting out of an abundance of caution, Doctors Hospital immediately initiated its emergency protocol to ensure the safety of all patients, staff, and visitors. The hospital coordinated with all necessary and appropriate law enforcement, fire response and anti-terrorism agencies, taking all precautionary measures to investigate and definitively rule out the threat.”

All hospital services, they said, remain open and fully operational, and in a release, stated, “Doctors Hospital continues to serve the public without interruption.”

The hospital thanked law enforcement and emergency response teams for their swift action and professionalism in addressing the situation, and emphasized their committment to ensuring a safe and secure environment for patients, staff and visitors.