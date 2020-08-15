The Office of the Prime Minister wishes to advise that based on the advice of health officials, Spanish Wells may resume normal commercial and social activity, effective immediately.

The lockdown and curfew have been lifted for Spanish Wells because health officials have not recorded any recent suspected COVID-19 activity on the island for at least two weeks.

Residents of Spanish Wells must continue to practice COVID-19 prevention health guidelines in accordance with the Emergency Powers Lockdown Order.

Consideration for the resumption of normal commercial and social activity will continue to be given to other Family Islands that have not recorded suspected COVID-19 activity for at least two weeks on a case by case basis.

The public is reminded to practice the following COVID-19 prevention guidelines:

• wear a face mask when you leave home;

• keep your distance, at least 6 ft from others;

• wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remote controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.

Please do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Source:

Office of the Prime Minister, Commonwealth of The Bahamas

14 August 2020