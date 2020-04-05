Quiet streets in Eleuthera and New Providence on Saturday, April 4th, 2020 portray the lock down ‘for every island and cay’ in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas that came into effect as a result of the Government’s Emergency Powers (Covid 19) (Lock down) Order, 2020 — announced Friday, April 3rd.

Ch/Supt. Stephen Adderley, Officer-In-Charge of the Eleuthera District commented on enforcement actions being taken by police on the island during the weekend lockdown, saying, “Road barriers are one of the measures, along with roving check points in the South and North [of the island], and mobile patrols in all areas. Thus far, there seems to be compliance to the total lock down.”

The lockdown was implemented at 8:00pm on Friday, April 3rd, 2020 and expires at 5:00am on Monday, April 6th, 2020. All residents, except those of stipulated essential services, must remain at home for the entire lockdown.

The RBPF COVID-19 Command Center contact numbers can be found here.

Source (Photos):

Bahamas Information Services

(BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)