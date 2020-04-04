The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) issued a public notice on Saturday, April 4th, 2020, addressing the high volume of calls coming in to its’ COVID-19 Command Center, by providing a number of alternatives means of reaching them, including additional telephone numbers, WhatsApp message options, and email. See notice below:

RBPF PUBLIC NOTICE (Saturday, April 4th, 2020)

Police wishes to inform the general public that due to the high volume of calls to our 311 number, we acknowledge that many persons are not getting through to our Covid19 Command Center. As a result, we have establish a WhatsApp account number 806-6852 to further assist customers. This number is to be used for WhatsApp text messages ONLY.

The public is further advised that all emails are to be sent to the email address covid19@rbpf.bs only.

Other telephone numbers at the police covid-19 command center are as follows:

326-6346

356-9455

322-1051

The Royal Bahamas Police Force seeks the public’s cooperation with these changes in order to minimize unnecessary inconvenience, as we seek to keep The Bahamas safe and prevent further spread of the COVID-19 Virus.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force thanks you for your cooperation while this Order remains in effect.

Please visit the Royal Bahamas Police Force Website at www.royalbahamaspolice.org or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rbpforce for Latest News, Daily Crime Reports and additional Crime Prevention Tips.