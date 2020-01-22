Glass Window Bridge Update: Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020 at 12:00pm (noon)
According to local authorities, the Glass Window Bridge remains open for the time being.
Commenting on the possibility of a closure order, Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) Chief Superintendent/Officer-In-Charge for the Eleuthera District, Stephen Adderley, stated at midday on Wednesday, January 22nd, “As weather today is expected to worsen during the evening and night hours, a determination will be made this evening.”
See Marine Warning article.
