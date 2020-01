SPECIAL MARINE WATCH STATEMENT

THE BAHAMAS DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY HAS ISSUED A SPECIAL MARINE WATCH FROM 6 AM EST TUESDAY 21ST JANUARY 2020.

A SPECIAL MARINE WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR THE ISLANDS OF THE NORTHWEST, CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST BAHAMAS.

A DEVELOPING LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO FORM NORTHEAST OF THE ISLAND CHAIN. THIS SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO PRODUCE LARGE, LIFE THREATENING SWELLS AND ROUGH SURF, AS WELL AS STRONG TO NEAR GALE FORCE WINDS ACROSS ALL AREAS AS IT SHIFTS EASTWARDS AND RAPIDLY INTENSIFIES, BEGINNING LATE TUESDAY EVENING. SWELLS ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN 12 TO 18 FEET ALONG ATLANTIC EXPOSURES, WITH SEAS 6 TO 10 FEET ALONG THE COASTAL LEE SIDE OF THE ISLANDS. WINDS RANGING BETWEEN 20 TO 30 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO GALE FORCE ARE ALSO ANTICIPATED. SWELLS WILL CONTINUE AS WINDS DIMINISH OVER THE AREA BY THURSDAY.

DANGEROUS SEA SWELLS, GUSTY WINDS AND HAZARDOUS SURF CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN AFFECTING THE EXTREME NORTHWEST BAHAMAS BY LATE TONIGHT, WITH CONDITIONS PERSISTING THROUGH SATURDAY. MOTORISTS AND PEDESTRIANS SHOULD EXERCISE EXTREME CAUTION ALONG COASTAL ROADS FOR POSSIBLE FLOODING, DEBRIS AND SEA SPRAY OVERRUNNING SEA WALLS. THE CONDITIONS ARE ESPECIALLY DANGEROUS FOR WAYFARERS AND MOTORISTS WHO MUST TRAVERSE THE FISHING HOLE ROAD ON THE ISLAND OF GRAND BAHAMA AND THE GLASS WINDOW BRIDGE ON THE ISLAND OF ELEUTHERA. RESIDENTS THAT LIVE ALONG THE SEA SHORE MAY EXPERIENCE THE INTRUSION OF WATER ONTO THEIR PROPERTY ESPECIALLY DURING HIGH TIDE.

SMALL CRAFT OPERATORS ARE STRONGLY ADVISED TO REMAIN IN PORT AND BEACH-GOERS ARE TO REFRAIN FROM ENTERING THE WATER DUE TO EXTREMELY DANGEROUS RIP CURRENTS AND ROUGH SURF.

DUTY FORECASTERS: P. WEEKS/C. WATSON-RAHMING

ISSUED: 21/01/2020 @ 5:30 AM.