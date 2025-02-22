NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation will welcome more than 1,023 registered attendees from 63 countries, as it hosts Routes Americas 2025, February 10-12, at Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island.

The event will present an opportunity for aviation, airports and destination stakeholders to meet with key airline representatives, and is projected to bring tens of millions in direct spending to the country.

Director of Aviation and Deputy Director-General of Tourism Dr. Kenneth Romer underscored the importance of Routes Americas 2025 — the region’s leading air service development conference — being held in The Bahamas.

“We are pleased to be hosting Routes Americas 2025 in Nassau, which represents an opportunity for destinations and stakeholders to meet with key airline targets and stay ahead of the competition. Our numbers confirm that The Bahamas is ahead of the competition,” Dr. Romer said during a tourism press conference on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

The Bahamas will participate in over 50 meetings at the conference, which will see 93 leading airlines confirmed for attendance, along with 421 organizations.

Routes Americas 2025 will facilitate face-to-face interactions aimed at advancing the region’s aviation strategies and creating new air service connections.

“We are going to be using this as a platform to build high-value relationships,” said Dr. Romer, adding that The Bahamas will showcase its multi-destination tourism product, including the highly anticipated Hosted Airlines Program (HAP), which offers airline executives a chance to explore Exuma and Eleuthera.

Meetings will also be held with key stakeholders such as the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, Bahamasair, Nassau Airport Development Company, and other leading partners. These discussions will focus on expanding the country’s post-pandemic air connectivity and identifying new market opportunities.

“We are also excited to host around 12 senior airline executives, who will arrive early, visit Exuma and Eleuthera by seaplane, and engage with key Family Island partners,” Dr. Romer said.

He said, “Key strategic outcomes of the face-to-face interactions are to further develop our post-pandemic recovery strategy, gain exclusive insight and discuss new market opportunities with the people who decide where the region’s aircraft fly, collaborate with our key targets and further develop our network strategy for existing and new markets and discuss sustainable airport infrastructure development.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper is expected to address the conference.

Participants represent countries including: The Bahamas, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Austria, Barbados, Belgium, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Curacao, Cayman, Chile, Columbia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, France, Germany, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Jamaica, Latvia, Martinique, Mexico, Netherlands, St. Maarten, St Martin, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Suriname, Switzerland, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Turks and Caicos, UAE, United Kingdom, United States, and Uruguay.

—END

Source: BIS