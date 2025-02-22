ALIV announced on Monday, February 3rd, 2025, the continued strengthening of its network infrastructure across The Bahamas with the installation of a brand-new tower near Governor’s Harbour Airport in Central Eleuthera.

This latest investment, says the company, significantly enhances coverage for ALIV customers and international roaming visitors, ensuring stronger connectivity in an area previously known for weak signals. Travelers passing through Governor’s Harbour Airport have faced challenges with signal loss while waiting for their flights.

Emphasizing its dedication to ensuring their customers receive the most reliable service, ALIV stated that its engineering team worked closely with aviation authorities to address the issue and deliver a sustainable and safe solution. This included accounting for Eleuthera’s difficult terrain. “We recognize that Eleuthera’s hilly terrain presents unique challenges when it comes to network coverage,” said Tracy Boucher, Vice President of Engineering at ALIV. “This new tower is a part of our ongoing plan to consistently expand our coverage in the family islands. We are actively exploring additional solutions to improve coverage in other dead zones.”

With this strategically placed tower, ALIV customers can now experience faster data speeds and stronger signal connections, allowing them to stay in touch with loved ones, browse effortlessly, and stream without interruption.

