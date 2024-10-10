.

The Bahamas Ministry of Education on Tuesday, October 8th, 2024, released a statement, informing the public of the decision taken to close schools for two days in the North (Grand Bahama, Abaco, Grand Cay, Bimini) and Northwest Bahama Islands (Andros, Berry Islands, New Providence, and Eleuthera), ahead of the passage of Hurricane Milton, which was forecast to pass just north of the archipelago, as early as Wednesday, into Thursday. Islands in the northern Bahamas, as of Tuesday evening were under a tropical storm warning, and islands in the northwest Bahamas were expected to be impacted by heavy rains, during the storm’s passage.

The statement began,”The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training announces that there will be no in-person instruction at schools in New Providence, Andros and the Berry Islands, The Abacos, Grand Bahama, Bimini, Grand Cay, and Eleuthera on Wednesday, October 9th, 2024 and Thursday October 10th, 2024, due to impending weather conditions resulting from the effects of Hurricane Milton as advised by the Department of Meteorology.”

It continued, “Public school students should access lessons via the Ministry’s virtual platform as conditions permit. The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training will provide information as weather updates are received from the Department of Meteorology.”

Source: Bahamas Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training