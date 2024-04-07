The newly reborn Bahamas Surfing Association and the Eleuthera Surf Club have announced an April 5-10 waiting period for the First Annual Surfer’s Beach Classic presented by Island Made Gift Shop.

The surf contest is geared towards surfers looking to have fun and also gain experience in a contest setting. All levels and ages are welcome to enter. Friends and families are encouraged to come out and support the event and help raise funds for the non-profit Eleuthera Surf Club, an outreach program helping get local kids into the surf in a safe, supportive environment.

The contest will be run on one day during the 6-day waiting period and contest organizers hope to make that call near the beginning of the month as the wave forecast takes shape. Saturday, April 6th, is the preferred day, and if conditions are ride-able that day the ‘Go’ call will be made.

Acting BSA President and Eleuthera Surf Club founder Tom Glucksmann is hoping to showcase a mixture of surfing talent.

“Some of the Abaco crew who recently competed in the ISA World Surfing Games are potentially interested, and I’m hoping some of our local ex-pats will come out too, but especially this contest is for our local kids and teens,” said Glucksmann, who’s operated a surf school and adventure tour business in Eleuthera since 2005.

The contest format will include Under-16 and Open divisions in both shortboard and longboard, with softboards or foamies allowed to compete in the longboard division.

Day-of volunteers and concession donations are needed. To enter or volunteer contact Glucksmann at tom@bahamasadventures.com or WhatsApp 551-9635.