Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs, the Hon. Clay Sweeting, along with Permanent Secretary Luther Smith and a team of officials from the Ministry of Works as well as key principals with the Bahamas Striping Group of Companies (BSGC) – President Atario Mitchell, Senior Vice President Dominic Sturrup, and General Manager Melanie Roach, were in Eleuthera on Friday morning, March 15th, 2024 to officially initiate the much anticipated comprehensive asphalt road works project on the island, estimated to be an investment value of well over $100 million.

“We are commissioning the asphalt plant for 163 miles of roadworks. This is a public/private partnership initiative with Bahamas Striping Group of Companies, a subsidiary company of Caribbean Pavement Solutions. This venture is very significant. It will be a major investment for Eleuthera and the Family Islands. It will also play a critical role in effectively and efficiently providing the necessary materials needed, as contractors will take on the monumental task of reconstructing, rebuilding, paving, striping and placing cateyes on the roads across Eleuthera,” said Minister of Works Sweeting.

During the morning excercise, hosted at the Eleuthera Business Hub in Rock Sound at 11am on the Friday, an official contract signing was held with Quick Fix Construction and Nu View Construction, valued at $15 million, for the preparation of community roads and highways in Eleuthera – from Bannerman Town to Hatchet Bay in this first phase. “These two are local building companies from the island of Eleuthera that will be engaged throughout the entire process,” said Minister Sweeting. “This contract signing kickstart’s road construction, as asphalt is expected to be laid in April. I want to reiterate, that it is asphalt, not sand and seal… Today, this contract signing will go down in history as one of the most progressive accomplishments within Central and South Eleuthera, and indeed North Eleuthera… I am unapologetic about my commitment to ensuring that Eleuthera is not left out.”

Melanie Roach, General Manager with BSGC, in her remarks during the signing, outlined the scope of works, saying, “Roads are the life line of any society, connecting communities, facilitating trade and enabling access to essential services. Repairing roads in Eleuthera will provide numerous benefits to the communities, including improved safety, smoother travel and enhanced infrastructure resilience against natural disasters… Other portions of the road works project will include, strengthening existing seawalls and constructing new seawalls where necessary. The levels of certain portions of the existing road network will be raised. Also, new drainage systems will be installed to help mitigate flooding risks and protect coastal communities. The construction of sidewalks will ensure pedestrian safety, and accessibility.”

She continued, “All portions of this project will provide employment opportunities, thereby stimulating the local economy and fostering community pride… The benefits of these newly constructed roads will extend far beyond transportation. They pave the way for economic growth, providing easier access to markets, for farmers, fishermen and entrepreneurs. They enhance safety and efficiency, reducing travel times and increasing connectivity. Moreover, they foster social inclusion by ensuring that no community is left behind…

“We are particularly grateful to the owners of Nu View and Quick Fix Construction who have collaborated with Caribbean Pavement Solutions on every aspect of the project development. We know that they will make Eleuthera proud. Both of the contractors will be responsible in their assigned settlements for verge clearing, tree trimming, and construction of the limestone base on which Caribbean Pavement Solutions will lay asphalt.

“Nu View has been assigned the settlements of Wemyss Bight, Bannerman Town, South Palmetto Point, and Governor’s Harbour. Quick Fix will be responsible for work in Deep Creek, Green Castle, Hatchet Bay, James’ Cistern, North Palmetto Point and Banks Road, Rainbow Bay, Rock Sound, Savannah Sound, Tarpum Bay and Waterford.”

GM Roach added, “The plan is to commence work in the south and to work our way north to Hatchet Bay. Concurrent with the road works will be water main improvements. Between Hatchet Bay to James’ Cistern, we will replace 8.3 miles of the existing water main system. From Governor’s Harbour to North Palmetto Point, we will replace 4.18 miles of the existing water main system. Between Savannah Sound and Tarpum Bay, there will be the installation of 4.8 miles of new water mains, and in Tarpum Bay we will replace 2.84 miles of the existing water distribution system within the settlement – and the same in Rock Sound, where we will replace 0.77 miles of the water distribution system. Between Rock Sound and Green Castle there will be the installation of 2.78 miles of new water mains. These new interconnecting water mains will mean that Water and Sewerage will have water that will run from south straight to north, without any gaps. This should improve the overall water situation.”

BSGC President Mitchell, and Senior Vice President Sturrup, also both addressed the audience. President Mitchell specifically asked for the patience and understanding of the Eleuthera public during the upcoming process, for the inevitable interruptions in regular traffic flows. He emphasized that the company would work diligently to complete the project efficiently and safely, saying, “We are committed to delivering a project of world-class quality, and our team is dedicated to excellence.”

VP Sturrup, expounded on the nature of the public private partnership, explaining, “We have a funding company from Jamaica. In this case we have Sygnus [Sygnus Credit Investments Limited] – they give us the money upfront, not all the money. They give us enough money to get started in operation, to mobilize… buy our materials, and to pay our staff. We start the work in process. As we work, over three to five years, the government will pay us back piece by piece. It’s a good relationship. Simplified Lending, one of our brokers, helped us to form the relationship with our Jamaica investors.” He also emphasized that as a business, BSGC’s focus would be on getting the work done, saying, “That is what we do – we get it done, no excuses.”

Minister Sweeting also announced during the signing, that the island will receive a state-of-the-art track facility at the Preston H. Albury High School, as part of the BSGC partnership iniative, for the use of all the students in The Eleutheras. He stated further, “Additionally, through this PPP, we will improve our community parks, we will install sidewalks in several areas, implement striping, cateyes and better visibility at our dangerous curves. Also, in a few weeks, we will be implementing temporary striping and cateyes on dangerous curves on the existing roads to try to prevent some of these bad accidents, until the proper road paving is done.”

Minister Sweeting also commented as he concluded his remarks, “We look forward to a harmonious partnership in the overall improvement of infrastructure and we look forward to when Central and South is completed, that we continue making our way to the north to continue the road improvement project in the north as well.”

Member of Parliament for North Eleuthera, the Hon. Sylvanus Petty was also present for the announcements and contract signing. In brief remarks to the audience in attendance, he shared, “I am very excited, and very proud to be here today. It has been a long time coming, and we are going to keep working for the people of Eleuthera.”

As the contract signing took place on Friday morning, the components of the new asphalt plant, were being delivered to its site, just south of the Rock Sound township, having arrived in Eleuthera on the same day.