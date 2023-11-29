Police in Eleuthera celebrated a relaxed day of family-oriented fun at the Twin City Softball Park in Palmetto Point on Saturday, October 28th, 2023, where community softball teams from across the island came together in a day of exhibition game play.

Chief Superintendent Jeremy Henfield, Officer-In-Charge of the Eleuthera division of the Bahamas Police Force, commenting on the event, described, “As we are now near the end of the year, we decided to have a little fun time – relax time for the officers – to come out and enjoy themselves with a family fun day. So, we joined forces with North and South Eleuthera communities to do a slow pitch softball jamboree.”

He continued, “All of the police officers formed a combined team, and played with Harbour Island, Blackwood, Wemyss Bight, and a number of other community teams that participated.”

OIC Henfield shared that former Eleuthera OIC Chief Superintendent Shanta Knowles had initiated a similar event in 2022, and that he and his team of colleagues wanted to keep it going. He expressed that his team of police were hoping to be able to make the softball jamboree, which the entire Eleuthera community was welcomed to come out and enjoy or take part in, an annual event.