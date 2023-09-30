On Saturday, October 14th, 2023, Bayfront Park, Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera will be buzzing as Elle Events host the island’s largest small business expo for the Eleuthera community. This event will kick off at 11 a.m. The MP for Central and South Eleuthera and Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs, Mr Clay Sweeting, is expected to provide everyone with opening remarks.

Businesses from north to south Eleuthera will have the opportunity to come out and showcase their products and services, learn from business experts, generate sales and make leads for future revenues. Music, food and drinks will be available along with prizes throughout the day for those in attendance.

Event organizer, Chantelle Sands, says, “I am looking forward to hosting this event in Central Eleuthera, and I’m encouraging all businesses who are serious about advancing or promoting their business to come out, attend and or participate in a booth or as a sponsor. We have Disney Cruise Line as our Platinum sponsor and Sun Oil Limited as a Gold sponsor. Interested persons can email: elle242.events@gmail.com or call 804-1343/431-7301 for more information.”

Ms. Sands further states, “These are indeed exciting times for the island of Eleuthera; much development has begun and has started to move at a faster pace now. I have already received favorable welcoming feedback as some business persons have begun elevating and upgrading their business offerings and see the need for this type of event to contribute and provide even more assistance and information sharing to the community at large. I look forward to a very successful event!”