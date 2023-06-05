Ministry of Tourism officials in Eleuthera on Wednesday, May 31st, announced a postponement of the 2023 Pineapple Festival. The planned two-day signature event was set to take place on Friday, June 2nd and Saturday, June 3rd in Gregory Town, Central Eleuthera.

The announcement followed a special weather statement released by the Bahamas Department of Meteorology, which warned of inclement weather to affect the wider Bahamas between June 1st to 3rd. The coming weather was described as, “An area of disturbed weather associated with a surface trough of low pressure interacting with an upper level trough over the eastern Gulf of Mexico… producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.”

It further warned, “…this system will bring instability along with abundant tropical moisture across the entire Bahamas island chain that will keep the weather cloudy to overcast with widespread rainfall to heavy showers in strong to occasional severe thunderstorm activity from Thursday 01st June through Saturday, 03rd June 2023.

“Residents should prepare for severe and intense, shower and thunderstorm activity with excessive rainfall. Prolonged rainfall and heavy downpours will result in localized flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.”

Eleuthera tourism officials are asking members of the public to stay tuned for the new festival dates.