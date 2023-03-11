(Students at Preston H. Albury High recognized for their excellence in the school term)

Preston H. Albury High School celebrated with students and staff at their prefect installation, honour roll awards, teacher cadets and nurse cadets recognition ceremony, hosted on the grounds of the school on Thursday morning, January 26th, 2023.

The theme for the morning’s awards event was, ‘progressing one step at a time’. The program, which got underway at 9:30 a.m., was opened in prayer and with the national anthem and pledge recited by all, before Head Boy, Ashton Butler, welcomed the healthy crowd of parents and community members out to support their achieving students.

Principal Sharon Scott, embattled by recent administrative and disciplinary challenges at the school, stood tall and noted that despite challenges, all could be overcome with the help of God, and she congratulated the students who would be recognized for numerous achievements during the morning. She also challenged those students who had not quite made it as yet to continue to push and press on, encouraging them, that they could achieve their goal, one step at a time.

Guest speaker on the morning was Pastor Jerome Hill, who brought a powerful message about the meaning of true leadership, impressing upon the students that – doing the correct and appropriate things, even when no one is watching – is a key characteristic of a good leader. His message targeted all students, and especially student leaders at all levels in the school, from prefects to academic leaders, and those choosing to take part in programs like the teaching and nursing cadets. He advised students that whatever goals they had, they should expect that there would be those people in life who would want to help them, hurt them or hinder them. Using the story of Joseph from the Bible’s Old Testament, he illustrated how Joseph dealt with all those different types of people, through his faith in God, and his decisions to do the right or appropriate things, even when no one was watching.

Student leaders, chosen to be prefects at the Preston H. Albury High School marched in, performing a practiced drill session, to the delight of the audience, and recited their prefect pledge. Parents and guardians were then invited to get involved by coming as a group to the front stage to pin their students with their prefect pins.

The select students from the school, chosen to lead amongst their peers included: Head Boy – Ashton Butler, Head Girl – Lynette Farrington, Deputy Head Boy – Howard Cunningham, Deputy Head Girl – Sarai Lafrance, and Head Prefect – Shavana Basden, as well as Prefects – Tamiya Johnson, Jaydawn Goodman, Deniqua Richards, Rhandesha Mackey, Bernette Leary, Taequanna Curry, Shania Newbold, Calantha Hall, Tianna Cash, Shontavia Cash, Navaeh Sweeting, Fredrica Morley, Gia Morley, Tyreka Smith, Nathalia Saunders, Jatonia Bethel, Shauntae Hall, Selena Ingraham, Caleb Carey and Roshawn Munroe.

Teacher cadets, and nurses cadets were then also pinned by the teachers and advisors leading those programs.

Teacher cadets included: Bernette Leary, Nathalia Saunders, Taequanna Curry, Navaeh Sweeting and Gia Morley – who were being mentored by teacher advisors – Ms. Raquel Coleby, Ms. Nina Greene, and Ms. Anthonice Finley.

Nurses cadets included: Lynette Farrington, Delores Cooper, Shavana Basden, Shauntae Hall, Bernette Leary, Jahnea Seymour, and Jatonia Bethel. Program advisors were Nurse Frazier and Mrs. Tamika Rahming.

Honour Roll awards, were a highlight of the morning and students who had put in the work and achieved the benchmark 3.0 grade point average and above were recognized and awarded.

Students were awarded for their academic performance in both the Summer and Christmas terms of 2022.

Summer term Principal’s List awardees (3.5 gpa and above) included: De’Anntae Hepburn, Davonte Johnson, Bernette Leary, Taequanna Curry, Nathalia Saunders, and Lynette Farrington.

Summer term Honour Roll awardees (3.0 gpa and above) included: Riannah Laramore, Carmille Bain, Drenyah Richards, Caleb Carey, Tyreka Smith, Jatonia Bethel, Fredrica Morley, Roshawn Munroe, Tamiya Johnson, Tashae McDonald, Michaela Dorsett, Michaela Carey, Kelisha Rolle, Jaydawn Goodman, Shontavia Cash, Gia Morley, Sarai LaFrance, and Shavana Basden.

Christmas term Principal’s List awardees (3.5 gpa and above) were: Frank Lafrance, Simmia Lafleur, Zavion McCoy, Tashae McDonald, Michaela Dorsett, De’Anntae Hepburn, Kelisha Rolle, Salihah Forbes, Davonte Johnson, Jaydawn Goodman, Shontavia Cash, Bernette Leary, Taequanna Curry, Gia Morley, Nathalia Saunders, Garinique Delancy, Sarai LaFrance, Shavana Basden, Selena Ingraham and Lynette Farrington.

Christmas term Honour Roll awardees (3.0 gpa and above) included: Sanaya Hall, Aulicia Meadows, Jada Moxey, Quinton Carey, Briana Joseph, Anaiyah Johnson, Riannah Laramore, Nahjee Symonette, Onesha Tynes, Devano Miller, Amia Mackey, Delena Rolle, Michaela Carey, Carmille Bain, Dara Archer, Jaliyah Hepburn, Cortez Bullard, T’Coya Morley, Clinique Rolle, Jayda Burrows, Drenyah Richards, Christen Horton, Caleb Carey, Keantae Cartwright, Carmelo Knowles, Naveah Sweeting, Cherica Jean-Baptiste, Courtliyah Whylly, Calantha Hall, Lanicia Thompson, Tianna Cash, Tyreka Smith, Jatonia Bethel, Delores Cooper, Fredrica Morley, Roshawn Munroe, Tamiya Johnson, Rhandesha Mackey, Precious Brown, Nathan Sweeting, Arriana Knowles, Joshua Cooper, Shauntae Hall, and Ashton Butler.

Ms. Carolyn Ferguson, who had given 25 years of service to the Preston H. Albury High School, as a part of the custodial staff was also honoured on the Thursday morning as she retires, with a chorale performance done in her honour, a song selection, and a presentation of numerous gifts and baskets, in thanks and appreciation.