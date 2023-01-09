NASSAU, Bahamas (3 Jan. 2022) – The traveling public experienced unusually lengthy flight delays yesterday at The Lynden Pindling International Airport. This was attributed to Air traffic control issues with the En Route Automation Modernization (ERAM) system at the Miami Air Route Traffic Control Center, responsible for operating airspace for commercial flights over Florida and parts of The Bahamas.

Although the issue was resolved by late afternoon, it resulted in significant airline traffic congestion, flight delays and in some cases, missed flights and connections. According to The Bahamas’ Director of Aviation, Dr. Kenneth Romer, “The delays came during the traditionally busy New Years Days Holiday peak travel period where Nassau Air Traffic Controllers managed almost 700 flight movements at LPIA during this single day”.

Romer continued, “We applaud all airport stakeholders for their invaluable contributions to traffic management, and apologize to international and domestic passengers for any disruption to their travel caused by the delays”.