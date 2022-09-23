At a ‘Mix & Mingle’ Event hosted by the Eleuthera Cancer Society on Saturday evening, September 10th, 2022, members of a new board of directors were dedicated, pinned, and given a charge by local Salvation Army leader, Major Hepburn, to continue the impactful and important work they have been carrying out since 1985.

New president, Ms. Susan Culmer, in her acceptance remarks, described herself as one who prefers working in the background, and did not dream that she would be leading the Cancer Society at this time, saying, “We never know what God has in store for our lives, and as He directs this journey along my path, I just give him full leadership and control.” She thanked the presidents that walked before her, including immediate past president, Mrs. Sherrin Cooper (2018-2022), along with Ms. Jacqueline Gibson (2015-2018), Mrs. Juanita Pinder (2009-2015), Mrs. Kathy Berner (2004-2009), and Mrs. Correne Sands (1985-2004).

The focus and vision of the Eleuthera Cancer Society going forward was said to include the revitalization of their Health and Wellness Symposiums, to continue the promotion of healthy life-style programs in schools on the island, to encourage more partnerships to promote breast cancer outreach, to review plans for mammography on Eleuthera, to increase funding to the organization, to continue to assist survivors and others with cancer-related matters with travel for screening, follow-up and treatment when possible, to continue the ‘Music in the Garden’ and Tree Lighting event, and to revitalize programs that were cancelled due to the pandemic as soon as approved by authorities on the island.

Pastor Martin Kemp, moderator for the evening’s Mix & Mingle, introduced the new board to those in attendance. The new board included: president, Ms. Susan Culmer; immediate past president, Mrs. Sherrin Culmer (Executive Advisor & Health Affairs); vice president, Ms. Jacqueline Gibson; immediate past vice president, Ms. Suzette Kemp (Social Media and Outreach Coordinator); secretary, Mrs. Audrey Carey; treasurer, Ms. Cindy Pinder; assistant treasurer, Mr. Kevin Pinder; director fundraising, Mrs. Juanita Pinder; and director building/grounds, Ms. Sherry Fax.

Mix & Mingle participants were encouraged to continue their support for the work of the Cancer Society, with a number of pledges and donations garnered throughout the evening. Information on creative fundraising efforts by both the younger and older generations was also shared by fundraising director, Mrs. Juanita Pinder, who highlighted the work of champion Mrs. Marionette Hall of Rock Sound – who was in attendance, as well as primary schooler Omari Rolle – who with the help of his parents began a coin drive in business locations around Central Eleuthera, to raise funds for the Society – with more than twelve hundred dollars raised to-date.