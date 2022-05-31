SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Issued by The Bahamas Department of Meteorology at 12 NOON Monday 30th May, 2022

Inclement and very wet weather ahead for the week for The Bahamas

A broad low pressure trough straddling the Northwest and Central Bahamas will linger over the area for the next few days. This trough will eventually lift and move northeastward into the open Atlantic Ocean by Thursday. Periods of scattered showers and isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are expected during the week. Heavy downpours, strong gusty winds and frequent lightning activity will accompany severe thunderstorm activity. Prolonged rainfall resulting in localized flooding in low-lying areas is anticipated. Some improvement in weather conditions is forecast for the extreme Northwest (Bimini, Berry Islands, Grand Bahama, Abaco) and Northwest Bahamas (North Andros, New Providence, Eleuthera) on Wednesday 1st June and Thursday 2nd June respectively.

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology is also closely monitoring the possibility of a broad area of showers and thunderstorm, associated with the remnants of Hurricane Agatha presently located of the southeast coast of Mexico. Development of this disturbance is expected near the Yucatan Peninsula and the southwest Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday. Weather Forecast models are indicating that this disturbance could develop into a low pressure system and begin moving toward the northeast Thursday night. This low pressure system is further forecast to deepen and move across Central Cuba on Friday and into the Northwest Bahamas early Saturday morning.

There is a possibility that this could develop into a tropical depression or storm as it approaches The Bahamas. The Bahamas Department of Meteorology will continue to monitor and update the public on any possible development. In any event, residents in the Northwest and Central Bahamas should prepare for intense thunderstorm activity with excessive rainfall beginning the night of Friday 3rd June continuing into Sunday 5th June.

The public should note that the 1st June begins the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season and is therefore advised to continue preparations.

PLEASE BY ADVISED THAT THIS STATEMENT WILL BE UPDATED ON WEDNESDAY 1ST JUNE 2022.

Mr. Jeffrey Simmons

Actg. Director

Bahamas Department of Meteorology Nassau, Bahamas