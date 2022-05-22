On Friday, May 6th, 2022, Deputy Prime Minister, Chester Cooper, traveled with his family to South Eleuthera, where he visited The Island School at Cape Eleuthera, and received a full tour of the campus. He also visited and was given a tour of the Deep Creek Middle School campus. Member of Parliament for Central and South Eleuthera, Minister Clay Sweeting, also accompanied DPM Cooper. Following his tour along with his family and Minister Sweeting, DPM Cooper, who was also Acting Prime Minister at the time, while Prime Minister Davis was attending a number of events outside of the country, commented, saying, “My tour at Island School was simply incredible. I learnt a lot today about food security, sustainable living and eco tourism. I was truly inspired by what I saw here.”

Following the campus tours in South Eleuthera, the group flew into North Eleuthera airport where, according to Minister Sweeting, they further assessed and looked at the plans for the new airport, and discussed immediate solutions to help deal with passengers having to stand outdoors in all weather conditions.