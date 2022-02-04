On Wednesday morning, December 22nd, 2021, the Ministry of Tourism held a ceremony at the Urban Renewal Center in Green Castle to recognize the group of Princess Cays Craft Center vendors who had successfully completed their BahamaHost training earlier in December.

The Princess Cays Craft Center Vendors BahamaHost class session ran from November 9th to December 9th, 2021 with twenty-eight vendors taking part. Class trainer and facilitator with the Ministry of Tourism, Mrs. Deborah Fox, shared that all of the vendors at Princess Cays signed on for the virtual classes, “Each one of the vendors passed the BahamaHost course, and we had a very special lady, Mrs. Inez Annismae Curtis who received the Lionel Elliot Award for Eleuthera at the end of the session, for her spirit of excellence and willingness to go above and beyond – standing out from the crowd.”

“It was gratifying to have the vendors at Princess Cays 100% BahamaHost trained. They took in what we imparted, because they are now thinking about tweaking some things that they are doing at the Craft Center to make it even better. So, we are just so proud of all of the vendors,” lauded Mrs. Fox.

Just before vendors who were in attendance were called up for their certificates, Mrs. Deborah Fox was pinned with a special pineapple pin by Eleuthera Tourism Manager, Jacqueline Gibson, in recognition of her singular dedication in her facilitation of BahamaHost classes across the island.

Bernadette Sweeting with Urban Renewal was also singled out for recognition, for her partnership with BahamaHost in being such a consistent and gracious venue host for the duration of the Princess Cay Vendor classes, providing them with a location to access the online classes.