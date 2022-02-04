Commissioner of Police, Paul Rolle, during the final quarter of 2021 announced the names of officers who had been selected for promotions from across the Force. Eighteen officers in the Eleuthera Division of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) were successful in receiving promotions during this most recent exercise.

On Tuesday, January 11th, 2022, Officer-In-Charge of the Eleuthera Division, Chief Superintendent Shanta Knowles, presented promoted officers with their official letters, during a brief ceremony held at the Eleuthera RBPF Headquarters in Governor’s Harbour.

Ahead of the letter presentation, Ch/Supt. Knowles commented, “Promotions, as is said, comes neither from the East or the West, but from God above. The Commissioner has always said that you don’t need to thank anyone for your promotion. Thank God for your promotion, and say thank you to yourself for the work that you have done. This is a reward, but also a form of encouragement – to encourage you to continue to be professional, to continue to give your best efforts to development in our communities, and most certainly to continue to give your best efforts to the organization.”

One promotee who recently arrived on Eleuthera from New Providence in December 2021, Superintendent Princess Hepburn-Scavella – a 32-year veteran in the RBPF, expressed her pleasure and elation in being elevated to her new rank. “My hard work has paid off. I’ve been in the trenches for quite some time. I’m a community officer, and have been involved in many community projects, so I’m looking forward to working with OIC Mrs. Knowles – who has great wisdom, even being such a young officer.”

Assistant Superintendent Kelsey Farquharson, originally from Crooked Island, who has been serving in the Harbour Island community for many years, stated that he was also elated with his promotion. “It was a long time coming, a lot of hard work – as I have been transferred here for many years now. I started in South Eleuthera back in 1998, working there for a few years. I was then transferred to North Eleuthera, and worked there for a number of years and I am now in Harbour Island – and I’ve been there for many years. As an officer, I’ve received all of my promotions right here in Eleuthera, so it has been a very good place for me to work.”

Sergeant Nadia Brancaccio, who has been serving in the Spanish Wells community for the past eight years, said that this promotion was a new feeling for her. “I would have gotten my Corporal stripes last year, and I have been with the Force for thirteen years. I was a little disheartened at first, but I realized that everything happens in time. Now in a fast pace, from Corporal last year to Sergeant this year – with all of the work efforts, I will just continue to push through, keeping in mind that it is the community that you are doing this for, the Force that you are doing this for. Because you have integrity, you want to continuously do your job, even though at times you may not feel appreciated. Things like this make you feel a little better – knowing that your effort and your work, that you’ve put into the community and into the organization is being recognized. So it’s a good feeling.”

Two Eleuthera Division officers, Sergeant McNeil Johnson and Inspector Joseph Oldham, were also recognized for their stellar efforts on the job, and received Commander’s Commendations.

The complete list of promoted officers include:

Supt. Princess Hepburn-Scavella

ASP. Kelsey Farquharson

Insp. Tekenia Taylor-Major

Insp. Omar Leary

Insp. Dale Clarke

Insp. Alexandria Albury

Sgt. 3016 Pamela Russell

Sgt. 63 Javod Frazer

Sgt. 3132 Chester Walker

Sgt. 3341 Nadia Brancaccio

Sgt. 3531 Gonzalo Brancaccio

Cpl. 1450 Trevano Simms

Cpl. 3409 Cynario Fowler

Cpl. 3909 Justin Benson

Cpl. 3325 Andrew Demeritte

Cpl. 3616 Gerrard Austin

Cpl. 1311 Renardo Brown

Cpl. 3873 Dianthus Munroe