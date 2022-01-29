

George Damianos, Chief Executive Officer for Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty, and Lana Rademaker, Chief Brokerage Officer, on January 11th, 2022 announced the company’s top producers and listing agents for 2021.

Nick Damianos is the company’s overall Top Producer and Listing Agent for 2021. Mark Hussey is Top Producer and Top Listing Agent for the Nassau Sales Team and Bianca Aranha is the Top Producer of Bahamas Sotheby’s International Realty, the newly established Baha Mar-based subsidiary of Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty. Awarded Top Producer and Top Listing Agent in Abaco is Christopher Albury. Jonathan Morris earned the title of Top Producer for the Eleuthera Sales Team and Angelika Bacchus is named the Top Listing Agent in the Eleuthera market.

In addition to the brokerage’s top producers for each market, they announced their sales agents who received the Circle of Excellence Award. Recognized as the firm’s elite group of top performing sales agents for 2021, the Circle of Excellence Award went to Vanessa Ansell and Christopher Ansell of The Ansell Group, Samira Coleby, Monty Roberts, Craig Pinder and Christina Cunningham.

“We attribute the history-making sales activity of 2021 to our outstanding sales team whose expertise and commitment to deliver maximum results to our clients differentiates them as the leaders in the luxury real estate markets throughout the Bahamas,” Rademaker said.

Rademaker added that Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty has experienced a 400% increase in sales volume over 2020 and a record-setting value of $1.1 billion in properties listed for sale.

Top Producer Nick Damianos emphasizes Sotheby’s International Realty’s global marketing reach and cutting-edge tools as key differentiators which give Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty an advantage over competitors, particularly when real estate activity reaches never-before-seen levels.

“Sotheby’s International Realty’s support infrastructure, global referral network and proprietary marketing platforms have been in place for years, which allowed us to seamlessly scale up operations as market activity increased exponentially,” he said. “After a year of stifled travel and activity in 2020, the key challenge in 2021 was to adequately escalate service across our entire archipelago and with the help of an incredible support team, we were able to meet buyer and seller demand on a scale never-before imagined.”

“Based on our record-breaking numbers this year, we have a positive outlook for 2022,” Rademaker added. “We have developed a top-tier team of sales, marketing and administrative professionals who are energized and motivated to be exceptional in their field of expertise. With the power and global reach of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand combined with the strength of our team, we anticipate that next year’s activity will remain strong for our brokerage.”

Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty has been an industry leader since 1945 specializing in the listing, marketing and sale of luxury and waterfront properties. With eight offices throughout The Bahamas, Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty boasts the most experienced and successful team of real estate professionals, consistently ranking among the top producers in The Bahamas real estate industry.

—-

About Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty

Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty has eight offices located throughout the islands of the Bahamas, providing unsurpassed market knowledge of Abaco, Eleuthera, Harbour Island, Exuma, Nassau, Paradise Island, Ocean Club Estates, Lyford Cay, Old Fort Bay, Albany and Private Islands. Head office Windsor Business Park, Windsor Field Road. For additional information, please contact 242-322-2305 or Info@SIRbahamas.com.

About Sotheby’s International Realty

The Sotheby’s International Realty network currently has approximately 22,700 affiliated independent sales associates located in over 1,000 offices in 72 countries and territories worldwide. Each office is independently owned and operated.