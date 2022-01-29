

HG Christie Ltd. (HGC), the oldest full-service real estate brokerage in The Bahamas, has announced the recipients of the ‘2021 HG Christie Top Producer Awards’.

This is a coveted distinction within the company and recognized by clients as an indicator of the best of the best. An HG Christie ‘Top Producer’ is an agent who has achieved top-earning performance in their region. Yet, the honor denotes not just financial success, but also proficiency, extensive market knowledge and a standard of excellence that goes beyond the expected.

The 2021 HG Christie Ltd | Christie’s International Real Estate Top Producing Real Estate Agents for The Bahamas, by region, are:

ABACO – Dwayne Wallas

ELEUTHERA – Anne Bethel

OVERALL – Philip Hillier

RESORT MARKETING – Kristi Hull

MOST EXCLUSIVE LISTINGS – Martina Richardt

SPECIAL MENTION – Daren Seymour, Nassau

We look forward to supporting our entire HG Christie Team in the attainment of stellar achievements in 2022 and beyond as we celebrate our 100th Anniversary this year!

About HG Christie Ltd.

HG Christie Ltd is a full-service real estate company in the Bahamas offering sales, rentals, and appraisals. Founded in 1922 by the legendary Sir Harold George Christie, HG Christie Ltd is the Exclusive Affiliate of the prestigious Christie’s International Real Estate Network. The company is known as being a trusted authority in The Bahamas Real Estate market and has an incomparable selection of property listings from across the Bahama islands. While HG Christie specializes in high-end offerings such as private islands, luxury estates, second homes, vacation villas, large parcels of development land; they also provide services for affordable homes, condos, commercial properties, and vacant land. With offices strategically located throughout the Bahamas inclusive of downtown Nassau, Old Fort Bay and Lyford Cay, New Providence; Freeport, Grand Bahama; Governor’s Harbour and Spanish Wells, Eleuthera; George Town, Exuma; Hamilton’s, Long Island; as well as in Marsh Harbour and Hope Town, Abaco, the HG Christie team of professional estate agents are knowledgeable, well established in their market and ready to support the needs of discerning clientele.