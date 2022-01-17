The Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources & Family Island Affairs will host a “Farmers Voice” virtual meeting – in conjunction with BAMSI (Bahamas Agriculture & Marine Science Institute) and BAIC (Bahamas Agricultureal & Industrial Corporation), to which all farmers in the Bahamas are invited.

The meeting, which will take place via Zoom, is scheduled for Monday, January 17th, 2022, beginning at 2pm.

Guest speaker at the meeting will be the Hon. Clay Glennford Sweeting, Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources & Family Island Affairs.

Panel Guests taking part in the meeting will also include: Senator Tyrel Young, Executive Chairman of BAMSI; Mr. Leroy Major, Executive Chairman of BAIC; and Mr. Leonardo Lightbourne, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources & Family Island Affairs.

To RSVP and receive login details, farmers are being asked to contact their Island Administrator, or to send an email to: (Farmersvoice@bamsibahamas.com).