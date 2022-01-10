On Sunday afternoon, the Bahamas Department of Meteorology in their Marine Forecast for 24 hours from 12pm (noon) on Sunday, January 9th, 2022 issued a warning to residents in Eleuthera, saying they should “exercise extreme caution when crossing the Glass Window Bridge…”

The Department further advised on Sunday that moisture associated with the remnants of a frontal boundary that was across the Central Bahamas was expected to continue to support showers across the islands while strong high pressure centered north of the area maintained fresh to strong breezes.

A special warning issued noted that hazardous boating and beaching conditions would persist, advising swimmers to refrain from entering waters due to dangerous surf and rip currents. Small craft were urged to remain in or near port.

Officials in Eleuthera advised of a medium swell rolling in this weekend and larger surges forecasted in the coming days, with a possible bridge closure this week, saying, “We may experience some salt spray around the Glass Window Bridge today and tomorrow. However, we have a much larger surge projected for Tuesday (January 11th), Wednesday and Thursday. We will continue to monitor the forecast… Please tentatively plan accordingly.”