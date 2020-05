SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT – SUNDAY 24TH MAY 2020 (Updated at 5pm)

A TROPICAL WAVE STRETCHING NORTHEASTWARD FROM WESTERN CUBA ACROSS THE NORTHWEST BAHAMAS WILL MOVE SLOWLY WESTWARD TONIGHT RESULTING IN UNSETTLED WEATHER CONDITIONS LASTING THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT.

MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINS WITH POCKETS OF HEAVY SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE NORTHWEST AND CENTRAL BAHAMAS WHICH INCLUDES GRAND BAHAMA, BIMINI, ABACO, THE BERRY ISLANDS, ANDROS, NEW PROVIDENCE, ELEUTHERA, CAT ISLAND, RUM CAY, SAN SALVADOR, EXUMA AND IT’S CAYS, LONG ISLAND AND RAGGED ISLAND THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT.

THESE LONG PERIODS OF RAIN WILL RESULT IN FLOODING IN LOW LYING AREAS OF THE MENTIONED ISLANDS. THEREFORE, RESIDENTS IN THE AFOREMENTIONED ISLANDS SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY ACTIONS TO MINIMIZE THE IMPACT OF FLOOD WATERS.

ISSUED BY BASIL DEAN

DEPUTY DIRECTOR

——

SEVERE WEATHER WARNING – ISSUED: SUNDAY, 24TH MAY, 2020 @ 12 PM

THE BAHAMAS DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY HAS ISSUED A SEVERE WEATHER WARNING FROM 12:00PM EDT TO 12:00AM SUNDAY 24TH MAY, 2020.

A SEVERE WEATHER WARNING AND FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR THE ISLANDS OF NORTHWEST AND CENTRAL BAHAMAS.

AT 12:00 PM EDT, RADAR, LIGHTNING DETECTOR AND SATELLITE IMAGERY REFLECTED MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL ALONG WITH EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS ASSOCIATED WITH LOW TO MID LEVEL TROUGHING AND A PERISTENT MOIST TROPICAL AIRMASS STREAMING FROM THE GULF OF MEXICO AND NORTHWESTERN CARIBBEAN SEA ACROSS THE WARNING AREA.

THIS MOIST AIR MASS IS EXPECTED TO PRODUCE PROLONGED RAINFALL SO LOCALIZED FLOODING IS POSSIBLE DURING THIS EVENT. SOME OF THE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE SEVERE AT TIMES AND MAY CAUSE STRONG GUSTY WINDS, DANGEROUS LIGHTNING, HEAVY DOWNPOURS, HAIL AND POSSIBLE WATERSPOUT OR TORNADIC ACTIVITY.

BOATERS IN THE WARNING AREA SHOULD REMAIN IN PORT AND RESIDENTS SHOULD STAY INDOORS AND AWAY FROM WINDOWS AS CONDITIONS WORSEN. RESIDENTS SHOULD NOT SEEK SHELTER UNDER TREES OR IN WATER AS THESE CAN BECOME LIGHTNING CONDUCTORS.

ISSUED BY DUTY FORECASTER: ANASTASHIA FERNANDER/

C. WATSON-RAHMING