The Public Affairs Section of the United States Embassy in New Providence released a statement on Monday afternoon, September 20th, 2021, with available information on US government announcements made earlier in the day about impending changes to requirements for international travelers entering the United States.

The statement read, “As announced by the White House on September 20th, beginning in early November, all adult foreign nationals traveling to the United States by air must demonstrate proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.

“This requirement will end the need, as of early November, for travelers from certain geographic regions to obtain national interest exceptions under the current presidential proclamations in order to travel to the United States.

“Adult foreign nationals will be required to be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination prior to boarding a U.S.-bound international flight.

“Fully vaccinated aircraft passengers departing from any foreign country with a destination in the United States will continue to be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of departure (or written or electronic documentation of recovery from COVID-19 after previous SARS-CoV-2 infection in the form of a positive viral test result and a letter from a licensed health care provider or public health official stating that the passenger has been cleared for travel)

“The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) will continue to strongly recommend against air travel by U.S. citizens and Legal Permanent Residents (LPRs) who are not fully vaccinated. With the new order, unvaccinated U.S. citizens and LPRs who return to the United States will be required to do the following prior to boarding a U.S.-bound flight:

Provide proof of a negative test result taken within one day prior to their departure;

Provide proof that they have purchased a viral test to be taken after arrival.

“We will look to CDC to guide which vaccines will be accepted, as part of their standard role in determining who is considered fully vaccinated for the purposes of recommended or required international travel protocols.

“We will provide further information for visa applicants and U.S. citizen travelers as it becomes available on our website: travel.state.gov. We have no further details to announce at this time.”