Nine Cabinet Ministers in the new Bahamas government, were sworn-in on Monday afternoon, September 20th, 2021, during a ceremony held at 3pm in the Andros Room of the Baha Mar Resort in New Providence.

Senator Ryan Pinder was appointed Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs. The Hon. Frederick Mitchell was sworn-in as Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Public Service. Appointed as Minister of Education, Technical & Vocational Training was the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin. The Hon. Alfred Sears was appointed as Minister of Works and Utilities.

In the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville will serve as Minister. Senator Michael Halkitis was appointed as Minister of Economic Affairs, and Leader of Gov’t Business in the Senate. The Hon. Clay Sweeting, Member of Parliament for Central and South Eleuthera, was sworn-in as Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs. The Hon. Wayne Munroe was appointed as the Minister of National Security, and The Hon. Jomo Campbell will serve as Minister of State for Legal Affairs.

Prime Minister Philip Davis in remarks following the swear-in segment of the ceremony, commented that this first set of Bahamas Cabinet member appointments reflected the breadth and depth of the competencies and characteristics of his team – and described the group as having, “experience combined with innovation, expertise combined with a willingness to see things anew, integrity and a strong sense of purpose.” He added, “They are receiving these appointments because of their determination to get things done.”

Ten ministerial posts have now been filled by Prime Minister Philip Davis.

Deputy Prime Minister, I. Chester Cooper was appointed as Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, on Saturday, September 18th, 2021.