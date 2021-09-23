During his ceremonial swearing-in as the nation’s fifth Prime Minister, Hon. Philip Davis pledged to govern in the interests of all Bahamians and to consult widely with the Bahamian people.

The best way to make progress as a nation is to bring people together, said Prime Minister Davis, who was presented with his instruments of Office in ceremonies held at the Baha Mar Convention Centre, on Saturday, September 18th, 2021.

Prime Minister Davis was officially sworn in as Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas on Friday, September 17th, 2021 at the Office of the Governor General.

“We will uphold the constitution and the rule of law, and ensure that everyone is treated fairly, so that it’s not one rule for one set of people, and another for another set of people,” said the Prime Minister.

“There is much work to be done; but I know that by working together we can succeed and build the kind of prosperous, independent Bahamas that our founding fathers dreamed for us.”

Prime Minister Davis said that while there are big challenges ahead for The Bahamas, his team has the right vision and policies to take the country forward. The Prime Minister said the new administration is coming into office at a time when the Bahamian people are hurting as never before.

The country faces many crises due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an economy in decline and deeply concerning challenges in education, said Prime Minister Davis.

If everyone works together towards a common purpose, in the common interest and for the common good, great things are possible for The Bahamas and its people… But no government can do great things on its own, Prime Minister Davis added.

“I am sure that my government can only succeed if we partner with the Bahamian people… We are going to listen, we are going to consult widely and we are going to bring people together,” said the Prime Minister. See PM Davis’ full speech here.

The Hon. Isaac Chester Cooper also took the Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investment and Aviation, administered by Governor General Cornelius Smith, during a swearing-in ceremony in the Andros Room, Grand Hyatt, Baha Mar, on Saturday, September 18th, 2021.

During remarks following his swearing-in Deputy Prime Minister Cooper, stated, “In my role, I will be resolutely focused on creating an investment friendly environment, growing our industries and our economy to create jobs and opportunities for our people… We have to work to make sure people do not go hungry, that people are safe within their communities and that the wealth of The Bahamas becomes more common… There is no shortage of work to do, but we are well positioned and well equipped to do it, with your help… I will work diligently as deputy prime minister to support our prime minister and bring everything in my disposition to the Cabinet and Parliament of The Bahamas.” See DPM Cooper’s full speech here.