The Hon. Philip ‘Brave’ Davis, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas was sworn in on Friday afternoon, September 17th, 2021 at about 12:30pm, during a private ceremony at the Office of the Governor General.

A ceremonial public swearing-in, advised Bahamas Information Services, where he will receive his Instruments of Appointment from the Governor General, is expected to take place on Saturday, September 18th, 2021.

Deputy Prime Minister, Chester Cooper is also expected to be sworn-in tomorrow (Saturday, September 18th, 2021).