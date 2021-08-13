The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) on Thursday, August 12th, 2021 advised the public that the Princess Margaret Hospital and the Grand Bahama Health Services were experiencing a ‘sick out’ which had impacted services beginning at 8am. The Authority informed the public to expect delays in accessing services at these institutions and, where possible, to access their services at a later date.

The announcement continued, “PMH Laboratory Services, Radiology and Diagnostics have reported staff shortages resulting in delays in services. The Morgue (Rand Lab) has suspended services until further notice.

“At the Rand Memorial Hospital, Laboratory Services are reporting staff shortages, resulting in a delay in services. Phlebotomy Services has been severely impacted and blood donation services have been suspended. GBHS Community Health Services staff shortages have impacted pharmacy services at Eight Mile Rock, Hawksbill, Freeport Community Clinic and Pearce Plaza.

“At this time Pharmacy Services is facilitating in-patient services, children, and emergencies only at the Freeport Community Clinic, IAT Building, East Atlantic Drive.

“Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre continues to provide services to patients uninterrupted.

“The public is advised to follow all announcements and public advisories from the Ministry of Health and Public Hospitals Authority regarding Health and Hospital Services.”

Source:

PHA Corporate Communications