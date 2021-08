ALERT #14 ON TROPICAL STORM FRED ISSUED BY THE BAHAMAS DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY, WEDNESDAY 11TH AUGUST, 2021, AT 9 AM EDT.

…CENTER OF TROPICAL STORM FRED JUST SOUTH OF THE EASTERN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC…

A TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE ISLANDS OF THE SOUTHEAST BAHAMAS. THIS INCLUDES THE ISLANDS OF INAGUA, MAYAGUANA, ACKLINS, CROOKED ISLAND, SAMANA CAY, LONG CAY AND RAGGED ISLAND, AND THE TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS.

A TROPICAL STORM WATCH MEANS THAT TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS COULD BE EXPERIENCED IN THE MENTIONED ISLANDS WITHIN 48 HOURS.

AT 8 AM EDT, THE CENTER OF TROPICAL STORM FRED WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 18.0 DEGREES NORTH AND LONGITUDE 69.1 DEGREES WEST, OR ABOUT 50 MILES SOUTHEAST OF SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, OR 357 MILES SOUTHEAST OF MATTHEW TOWN INAGUA, OR 287 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHEAST OF GRAND TURK, AND 717 MILES SOUTHEAST OF NEW PROVIDENCE.

FRED IS MOVING TOWARD THE WEST NEAR 16 MPH AND A GENERAL WEST-NORTHWEST MOTION IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN LATER TODAY AND CONTINUE FOR THE NEXT FEW DAYS. ON THE FORECAST TRACK, THE CENTER OF FRED IS EXPECTED TO BE NEAR OR OVER HISPANIOLA LATER TODAY, MOVE NEAR THE SOUTHEAST BAHAMAS AND THE TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS AS A TROPICAL DEPRESSION ON THURSDAY, AND MOVE NORTH OF THE NORTHERN COAST OF CENTRAL CUBA ON FRIDAY.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS ARE NEAR 40 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS. SOME WEAKENING IS LIKELY WHILE THE SYSTEM INTERACTS WITH HISPANIOLA TODAY. TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS EXTEND OUTWARD UP TO 45 MILES FROM THE CENTER.

RESIDENTS IN THE SOUTHEAST BAHAMAS AND THE TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS SHOULD CONTINUE TO MAKE PREPARATION FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF TROPICAL STORM WINDS BEGINNING LATE TONIGHT. RESIDENTS IN LOW-LYING AREAS SHOULD ALSO PREPARE FOR HEAVY RAINFALL OF 1 TO 3 INCHES WITH ISOLATED AMOUNTS OF 5 INCHES.

THE NEXT ALERT ON TROPICAL STORM FRED WILL BE ISSUED AT NOON EDT.

ISSUED BY: PATRICIA WEEKS