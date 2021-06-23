A further round of Covid-19 vaccinations are scheduled to take place in Eleuthera on Wednesday, June 23rd and Thursday, June 24th, 2021.

Vaccinations will be available at five locations throughout Eleuthera during these two days, at the following locations:

– Rock Sound, South Eleuthera at the public clinic (venue changed to the Anglican Church Hall, Rock Sound), from 11am until 5pm on Wednesday and Thursday.

– Palmetto Point, Central Eleuthera at the public clinic, from 11am until 5pm on Wednesday and Thursday.

– The Bluff, North Eleuthera at the John Wesley Methodist Church, from 11am until 5pm on Wednesday.

– Spanish Wells, North Eleuthera at the public clinic, from 11am until 5pm on Wednesday.

– Harbour Island, North Eleuthera at the public clinic, from 11am until 5pm on Wednesday.

To make an appointment online visit https://vax.gov.bs. The online appointment process is open for both first and second vaccine doses. Also, persons getting their second dose are not required to have it done at the same location as their first dose. A Bahamas government issued identification is required.

On-site appointments are also available.