Police in Eleuthera are requesting the public’s assistance in providing any known information about a missing 43 year-old man of Gregory Town, Central Eleuthera. Mr. Donio Wood was reported to have been last seen at his residence in Gregory Town on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024. He was described by police to be of a medium brown complexion, with a slim build, and standing at about 5 feet 8 inches in height. The ‘missing person’ poster seen below includes a photo of Mr. Wood.

Contact the Eleuthera Division of the Royal Bahamas Police Force at 334-8207, 332-2117, 333-2111, or at 911.