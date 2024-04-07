On April 22nd, 2024 One Eleuthera Foundation (OEF) will celebrate twelve years of dedicated service in facilitating sustainable development and community empowerment on Eleuthera. Since its launch on Earth Day in 2012, OEF has served the people and communities of Eleuthera, driving innovation and sustainable development while fostering strategic advancement in critical areas and industries on the island. As the Foundation approaches another significant milestone, plans are underway to celebrate with a diverse lineup of community-and-mission-focused events and activities from April 21st to 27th. The week-long celebrations will culminate with the annual Earth Day Festival & Youth Sustainability Expo at the CTI campus in Rock Sound on Saturday, April 27th.

Designed to engage the community, raise awareness, and further the foundation’s mission, OEF’s weeklong anniversary celebrations will start with a community and staff church service on Sunday, April 21st. On Earth Day (Monday, April 22nd), the public is invited to attend and participate in a virtual panel discussion led by community activists and expert panelists on the importance of sustainability and the local implications and actions needed to champion this year’s international Earth Day theme, “Planet Vs. Plastics.” On Tuesday, April 23rd, the staff of OEF will embark on a community clean-up project removing plastics, litter, and other waste from public areas in Rock Sound, with a focus on the Ocean Hole.

Another exciting highlight of the week will be the launch of the “Hoops for Hope – Hatchet Bay Basketball Court Renovation Project.” In partnership with OEF, The Association Italia-Bahamas, local government, and Hatchet Bay community stakeholders will announce plans to restore the basketball court and surrounding park area. This project seeks to refurbish the basketball court and revitalize the local community and youth engagement through sports.

Funding is the lifeblood of nonprofits, enabling them to carry out their missions and serve their communities. OEF depends on grant funding and the support of vested partners to sustain its mission and critical community programs. To this end, “Harvest Haven,” a farm-to-table-themed fundraising dinner and founders’ recognition gala, will take place at the CTI campus on Friday, April 26th. Friends of the organization, community members, partners, and donors are invited to purchase tickets to support this inaugural event.

Patrons can anticipate an electric, “island-chic” evening under the stars, poolside at The Retreat Hotel with exquisite culinary delights, live music, and special guests. The event will pay tribute to the organization’s seventeen founding members in recognition of their unwavering service and transformative contributions to the organization and island. All proceeds will go towards OEF’s community programs, which include but are not limited to youth education and technical training scholarships, food security programs, and community health initiatives. Tickets can be purchased by emailing info@oneeleuthera.org.

The week of festivities will culminate with the Earth Day Festival & Youth Sustainability Expo on Saturday, April 27th, on the CTI grounds. This year’s community festival promises an even greater array of local artisans and crafters, food vendors, product manufacturers, and entrepreneurs with a distinct focus on sustainability education, youth engagement and cultural celebration.

With a mission to invest in people, leverage resources for local innovation and foster economic empowerment and sustainable development, OEF continues to invest in building local capacity and creating thriving, self-sufficient communities across Eleuthera. As a community development organization and one of the country’s leading non-profit organizations, OEF has been a forerunner and catalyst for providing solutions to some of Eleuthera’s most pressing challenges over the past twelve years.

Looking ahead, Keyron Smith, OEF’s CEO and President emphasized the foundation’s unwavering dedication to fostering lasting positive impact, stating, “Eleuthera is changing and so are the needs and demands of the island. OEF continues to address crucial challenges including building local capacity, employability and entrepreneurship through education and the technical trades and increasing food security through farming innovation and agriculture training. There is much to be done, and we will need all hands on deck to fully maximize the imminent growth and emerging opportunities for the betterment of our island and nation. We foresee our training campus and organization becoming even more integral components of Eleuthera’s development and economic growth, but also a nexus for the collaborative private-public partnerships and projects that will scale up and drive sustainable development on Eleuthera and nationally.”

Commenting on the OEF’s 12th Anniversary, Yolanda Pawar, Chief Communications Officer, noted, “We are excited to come together on this occasion with our community to honour the past and celebrate the exciting opportunities just ahead for Eleuthera’s advancement and growth. I am proud of the progressive strides OEF has made. We are a Bahamian organization working to uplift our people and communities, but we cannot do it alone. We invite the public to attend our anniversary events and campus, ask questions, see our programs in action, and learn more about how to lend support and become part of our mission.”

The public is invited to follow OEF’s social media pages for further details on the exciting week of activities planned. To give an anniversary gift or donate in support of OEF and its community programs, visit oneeleuthera.org/donate or email info@oneeleuthera.org.