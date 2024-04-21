

Disney Cruise Line to Host Final Job Fair Before New Island Destination on Eleuthera Welcomes Guests

(Disney hiring for variety of roles including maintenance, recreation, landscaping, safety and security)



ELEUTHERA, The Bahamas (April 10, 2024) – On April 13th, Disney Cruise Line (DCL) will host its final job fair leading up to the grand opening of its second island destination in Eleuthera, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, this June.

Disney Cruise Line Job Fair – Saturday, April 13th

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Preston Albury High School

Rock Sound, Eleuthera

DCL is currently recruiting for a variety of positions with opportunities for training and advancement, including roles within maintenance, recreation, landscaping, safety, and security. During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to meet with the destination’s leadership team and members of the DCL recruitment team to learn about career opportunities and participate in on-site interviews. Registration is not required to attend.

Following the job fair, individuals may continue to apply online at DCLJobs.com and visit the site to opt-in to receive updates about opportunities on land in The Bahamas and onboard Disney cruise ships.

Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point is creating sustainable economic opportunities for Bahamians, protecting the natural beauty of the site, celebrating the Bahamian culture, and helping to strengthen the community in Eleuthera. The new destination has created more than 150 well-paying operations jobs for Bahamians, exceeding the original commitment in Disney’s Heads of Agreement. Additionally, the development of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point has created hundreds of construction-related roles for Bahamians, more than tripling the number of jobs DCL committed to before the project began, with approximately 600 Bahamians currently on site to complete construction.

Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point will begin welcoming guests for the first time on June 7th, 2024.