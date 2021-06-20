During the first weekend in May 2021, the Central Eleuthera High School (CEHS) celebrated their ‘Teacher of the Year’, Ms. Samantha Kezia Knowles.

CEHS Principal, Mrs. Marie Galanis conveyed congratulations to Ms. Knowles from the parents, students, staff, and administration of the school, and lauded that she was not only the Teacher of the Year for Central Eleuthera High School, but for the entire Central and North Eleuthera District.

Ms. Knowles was described by Mrs. Galanis as a very positive addition to the CEHS staff, having involved herself in student programs like the Interact Club, Prefect/Student Leadership, and the Cooperative Club. She was also said to have challenged many of her students to sit the BGCSE Economics examination in grades 10 and 11 with much success.

Technology and a variety of activities were also standout ways that she used, as an organized and enthusiastic teacher to engage her students. Ms. Knowles’ outstanding leadership skills were also highlighted – demonstrated during the 2020-2021 school year in her role as Subject Coordinator for the Career and Technical Studies Department. It was said that she ensured goals set in September were being realised as the school year progressed.

A passionate and dedicated educator of ten years Ms. Knowles is the mother of one daughter Saniyah Ashanti Knowles. She obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Information Systems at the Fort Valley State University, Fort Valley Georgia, in December 2005. In 2007, she started her teaching career as a Generalist at the Glintons’ Primary School in Long Island where she taught Grades Three and Four.

After two years of excellent service, Ms. Knowles relocated to New Providence and was posted at the Claridge Primary School. Her growing love and passion for teaching motivated her to pursue a career in the field of education, and eventually she obtained a Diploma in Secondary Education at The College of The Bahamas.

She was then posted at the Anatol Rodgers High school where she taught Computer studies for six years and served as the Head of Department for Business Studies as well as the Business Magnet Program for four years. During her tenure as Head of Department, students were encouraged to sit the BGCSE Examinations from as early as Grade Ten. She worked assiduously to prepare them for the BGCSE Examinations and those who were successful eventually qualified for the College of The Bahamas’ Jump Start Program in their twelfth year.

In 2017, she relocated to the island of Eleuthera where she currently teaches Computers, Commerce, Economics, Introduction To Business and Office Procedures. Just as she was embarking on a new era in her life, tragedy stuck as she lost her father the late Rev. Dr. Clarence Henry Knowles, J.P. Even though this was a devastating experience for her, she used her father’s legacy of being a diligent worker to continue to motivate, and empower students to excel in life.

During her tenure, Ms. Knowles spearheaded and served on several committees which included: Graduation, Prefect, Awards, Booklet/Event program Creation and Beautification. Additionally, she was also a tech assistant and an advisor for the Key Club, Builders Club, Interact Club and Youth Cooperative Club. In other capacities Ms. Knowles contributed as a BGCSE Marker in the subjects of Commerce and Economics. She was also the key person in the initiation of the Annual Business Bowl Competition and the Annual National Economics Essay Competitions for public and private high schools. Moreover, she assisted with several college tours and job fairs for students; and also served as cross moderator for the University of the Bahamas teaching practice program.

In 2019 Ms. Knowles was elected as Central Eleuthera High School’s Teacher of the year. After competing among other colleagues in the district of North and Central Eleuthera, she won the title of District Teacher of The Year.