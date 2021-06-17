The Office of The Governor-General advised on Wednesday, June 16th, 2021 that Their Excellencies The Most Honourable Sir Cornelius A. Smith, O.N., GCMG, and Lady Smith departed The Bahamas for Florida shortly before mid-day on the same day.

The Governor-General is on vacation leave and is scheduled to return to The Bahamas on Saturday, July 3rd, 2021. Mrs. Lonnie Emmeline Rolle, Former Senator, of Gregory Town, Eleuthera, will act as Deputy to the Governor-General during his absence.

Mrs. Rolle, was sworn in as Deputy to the Governor General by the Hon. Sir Brian Moree, Kt., QC, Chief Justice of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, at the Office of the Governor General, One Montague Place on Wednesday, June 16th, 2021.

Mrs. Rolle was also previously sworn in as Deputy to the Governor General by the Hon. Senior Justice Estelle Gray-Evans, Acting Chief Justice, at Government House, on Friday, February 28th, 2020. Also present for the 2020 swearing-in was her husband Cedric Rolle.