A two car collision which took place shortly before 3pm on Friday afternoon just north of the Governor’s Harbour township, resulted in a utility pole being snapped in half, and one involved driver with serious injuries, according to local authorities.

The two vehicles involved included a black Nissan Note, and a white Nissan Armada. Each of the vehicles had a lone driver, with no passengers involved. Authorities confirmed that both drivers were men. The driver of the white Nissan Armada, which ended up closest to the pole, that had been broken in two, was said to have voluntarily visited the Palmetto Point clinic for a medical evaluation. The driver of the black Nissan Note – the vehicle which sustained major damage – was reportedly transported to the clinic via ambulance with more serious injuries.