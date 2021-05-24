The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) circulated a release on Thursday, May 20th, 2021 with comments on the recently published amendments to current Emergency Orders. The full release reads as follows.

“The Office of the Prime Minister wishes to note the following as it relates to the recently released Emergency Powers Order (Covid 19 Pandemic) (Management and Recovery) (Amendment) Order, 2021:

1. The Amendment of Order 47 of the Principal Order applies to islands in the Second Schedule – New Providence, Rose Island, Paradise Island, Great Exuma, Little Exuma, Eleuthera, Harbour Island and Abaco (excluding Green Turtle Cay, Grand Cay, Man-O-War Cay and Elbow Cay).

2. The Amendment of Order 47 reflects the deletion of cook outs, which are now permitted via take out. The specific prohibited operations and activities listed under Order 47 were previously in place in the Principal Order.

3. Notwithstanding this, specific facilities and businesses, including certain cinemas, with prior permission to operate may continue to operate.

To access the Emergency Powers Order (Covid 19 Pandemic) (Management and Recovery) (Amendment) Order, 2021 and all previous Emergency Orders please visit opm.gov.bs.”

Source:

Office of the Prime Minister

Commonwealth of The Bahamas