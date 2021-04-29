The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised this week that the Prime Minister, the Most Honorable Dr. Hubert Minnis, will officially open the Eleuthera Passport Office on Friday 30th April, 2021 at 12:00 noon.

The Office, located in the Administrator’s Office in Governor’s Harbour, will provide a full range of passport services, including enrollment for new applicants, renewals and bio-metric fingerprinting – effectively bringing to an end, the need for Eleutherans to travel into New Providence to renew or apply for a Bahamian passport.

The Opening Ceremony will be broadcast live on ZNS Television and Radio Network Services.

Source:

Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 27th, 2021