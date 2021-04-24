The Bahamas National Trust seeks to engage qualified personnel who will be responsible for the general landscaping and grounds maintenance duties, as well as assisting with the preparation of special projects and events.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

• General landscape maintenance including planting and transplanting, pruning trees and shrubs, watering, mulching, mowing, grooming, raking, hoeing, digging, chipping, weeding, fertilizing, and edging.

• Clearing and maintenance of nature trails

• Removal of invasive species

• Off-site collection of casuarina wood, leaf litter, and other materials

• General cleanup and equipment maintenance such as picking up trash and compost, removing refuse, tidying up tool and equipment storage areas.

• Safely operating small equipment such as ATVs, leaf blowers, mowers, chainsaws, and weed eaters.

• Interact daily with staff, volunteers, and the public in a friendly and respectful manner.

• Assist with support for special events and other projects as needed.

Experience and Requirements

• General knowledge of small tools and equipment preferred.

• Some landscaping and maintenance experience preferred.

• Must be reliable.

• Some knowledge and experience in Customer Service

• A valid driver’s license.

• Own Transportation

• Must be able to lift, push, pull, and carry items up to 50 pounds.

• Must be able and willing to work outdoors when the weather is hot, humid, or cold.

To apply, please submit cover letter and resume to the ATTN: Human Resources at careers@bnt.bs by Friday, April 30th, 2021 @ 5:00 pm.