On Wednesday, April 21st, the U.S. Embassy Nassau released an update to the U.S. State Department Travel Advisory for The Bahamas. The statement read as follows:

“(State Department Travel Advisory for The Bahamas Updated to Level 4) The U.S. Travel Advisory for The Bahamas is now Level 4: Do Not Travel. We encourage travelers to read the entire Travel Advisory.

As travelers face ongoing risks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Department has updated its Travel Advisories in general to better reflect the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) science-based Travel Health Notices. Following this update, approximately 80% of all countries worldwide will have a Travel Advisory Level 4: Do Not Travel. This does not imply a reassessment of the current health situation in a given country. It reflects an adjustment in the State Department’s Travel Advisory system to give more weight to the CDC’s existing assessments.

This realignment reflects the current, unpredictable, and evolving threat posed by COVID-19. The State Department is closely monitoring health and safety conditions across the globe, and will continue to update destination-specific information for U.S. travelers as conditions evolve.

As travel continues to recover, the Department of State has no greater responsibility than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas. We are committed to providing U.S. citizens with the most up-to-date information to keep U.S. citizens informed when they are abroad.

We encourage U.S. citizens to stay connected with the State Department via https://travel.state.gov, @travelgov social media accounts, and the U.S. Embassy’s Facebook page, and to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive timely alerts about evolving health and safety conditions.”

Source:

Public Affairs Section

U.S. Embassy Nassau