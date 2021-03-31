On Monday, March 29th, 2021, the National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee (NCVCC) announced that a vaccination rollout would begin in Eleuthera on Tuesday, March 30th for three days, until end of day on Thursday, April 1st, 2021.

Medical personnel on the ground confirmed that vaccinations in Central and South Eleuthera were scheduled to take place at four public clinic locations, in: Hatchet Bay, Palmetto Point, Rock Sound and Wemyss Bight. Vaccinations at these locations in Central and South Eleuthera were set to begin at 10:30am each morning (Tues, Wed. and Thurs.) until 3pm in the afternoon.

The groups eligible for vaccination during this three-day rollout on the mainland, include: healthcare workers, members of the uniformed branches, people 60 years and older, eldercare workers, and those under 60 with co-morbidities (in consultation with local doctor).

The activity at the beginning of the rollout on Tuesday morning in South Eleuthera was described as robust, and medical personnel commented that 100 plus vaccinations could be completed at each of the Central and South Eleuthera clinic sites daily.

Vaccinations in North Eleuthera were scheduled to take place at three locations, with one day allocated for each site, beginning in Spanish Wells on Tuesday morning, March 30th. On Wednesday, the vaccination site moves to the Methodist Church in the Bluff, and on Thursday, vaccinations are scheduled to take place on Harbour Island at the public clinic location on the island.

The groups eligible for vaccination in Spanish Wells and North Eleuthera mainland, include: healthcare workers, members of the uniformed branches, people 60 years and older, eldercare workers, and those under 60 with co-morbidities (in consultation with local doctor). In Harbour Island vaccinations are also extended to the general population.