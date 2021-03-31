Vaccinations to continue this week on New Providence, Grand Bahama and Eleuthera, says National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee (NCVCC).

The Bahamas, said the NCVCC in a statement, released on Sunday, March 28th, 2021, has been informed by the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) that it will receive 33,600 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX Facility this week. The full statement continued as follows:

“The batch represents the first tranche of a total of 100,800 doses earmarked for The Bahamas and pre-paid through the PAHO Revolving Fund. The Bahamas received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on March 10th, 2021, which included 20,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the Government of India to the people of The Bahamas.

Since the COVID-19 vaccination program began on 14 March 2021, more than 7,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered on New Providence and Grand Bahama. The highest number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered on a single day totaled more than 1,000.

To date, 63 percent of those who have received the vaccine are over the age of 60. Others include healthcare workers and staff of the uniformed branches. Forty-two percent of persons who received the vaccine were male and 58 percent, female.

Vaccinations will continue on New Providence and Grand Bahama from Monday, March 29th through Wednesday, March 31st, and on Eleuthera from Tuesday, March 30th through Thursday, April 1st.

On New Providence, vaccinations will continue for staff of the uniformed branches only, on Monday, March 29th and Tuesday, March 30th at Loyola Hall, Gladstone Rd. Unformed branches include the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Royal Bahamas Police Force, COVID Ambassadors, Bahamas Department of Corrections, Bahamas Customs and the Department of Immigration.

On Wednesday, March 31st appointments at Loyola Hall will be open to the staff of the judiciary, unformed staff branches, healthcare workers and members of the general public over the age of 60. To receive a vaccine at Loyola Hall an appointment is required.

Vaccinations will continue at the Church of God of Prophecy, East Street from Monday, March 29th through Wednesday, March 31st for residents 60 and older, healthcare workers and staff of the uniformed branches.

On Grand Bahama, the focus of the vaccination effort will be on the East and West ends of the island at the start of the week and will continue at the Susan J. Wallace Community Center, beginning mid-week.

Residents eligible to receive the vaccine should continue to check www.doctorshosp.com/vaccine-registration.html for appointments as they become available. On New Providence and Grand Bahama, mobile units will provide vaccinations nursing homes and other residential facilities.

On the island of Eleuthera, including Harbour Island and Spanish Wells, COVID-19 vaccines will be administered starting with healthcare workers, residents over the age of 60, and staff of the uniformed branches, beginning Tuesday, March 30th through Thursday, April 1st.

Clinic administrators will notify residents of Eleuthera of vaccination center locations and times.

The national vaccination program will resume following the Easter holidays. A schedule of locations and eligible priority groups will be shared with the public in the coming days.”

Source:

Office of the Prime Minister

Commonwealth of The Bahamas